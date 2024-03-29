Family invites public to honor young Sugar City man who died on his mission - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — The family of a young man who died while on his mission this month is inviting people to honor him and the life is lived this Easter weekend.

Mack Jared Chappell, 19, passed away in his sleep on March 2 while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had been in the New Jersey Morristown Mission since July 2023.

RELATED | MACK CHAPPELL’S OBITUARY

A celebration of life was held earlier this month for Chappell where friends and family members remembered him for his love of baseball, fishing, Reese’s peanut butter cups, Spiderman and spending time with people.

“Mack is the oldest of 8 children. Their fam takes turns praying at home. Mack always prayed on Mondays. It was quickly coined ‘Mack Monday,'” Sarah VanSteenkiste, Chappell’s aunt, wrote in a Facebook post. “We will continue to honor him and the life of service and love that he lived. What better day than the Monday following Easter, a day of hope in the resurrection.”

Chappell’s family invites those interested to do something good on Monday, April 1. Ideas include a service project, creating a sidewalk chalk drawing to brighten someone’s day, sharing a Reese’s, attending a baseball game or leaving a generous tip.

“Mack Jared Chappell truly loved & lived to SERVE,” VanSteenkiste wrote. “Get creative! There’s a million little ways to make a difference.”

Those who participate are invited to share their experiences on social media using #eldermackmonday. You can tag @elder_mackchapp on Instagram and Mack Chappell on Facebook.