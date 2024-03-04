Missionary from Sugar City dies suddenly while serving in New Jersey - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — A Sugar City young man serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Jersey died suddenly Saturday morning.

Elder Mack Jared Chappell, 19, passed away from what is believed to have been a sudden medical emergency, according to Sam Penrod, a spokesman for the church.

“Elder Chappell became unresponsive early Saturday morning and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful,” Penrod said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Our prayers are with Elder Chappell’s family, friends, and fellow missionaries, during this difficult time. May they each find solace and comfort in the Savior and His gospel, as they remember this faithful missionary.”

Chappell had been serving in the New Jersey Morristown Mission since July 10, 2023.

Funeral details have not been announced.