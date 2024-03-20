Fundraising event will help support Idaho girls and nonprofit’s mission to end period poverty - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local nonprofit will raise funds with a dinner and an auction to help girls thrive in their communities.

Idaho Period Project is a local nonprofit bringing awareness to period poverty and the need for support in feminine hygiene. Its mission is to ensure access to free period products for Idaho K-12 public and charter school students and end period poverty.

The organization will host its second annual gala and auction on April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Event Center. It’s called “Lights, Camera, Action! Featuring Idaho Period Project.”

Avrey Hendrix, founder of the Idaho Period Project, hopes to raise anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000.

“The money will go specifically towards summer period packs,” Hendrix said.

She explained the period packs help girls in surrounding communities have easier access to basic needs.

Just last week, the nonprofit launched a pilot program.

“In the past two years, we have just given to the schools. We are trying to spread our reach a little bit more. The Giving Cupboard is our first pilot project for the food bank side of it. So we are going to start giving them period supplies for them to give to the community,” Hendrix said. “I do think it will be such a good thing.”

The Giving Cupboard in Jefferson County is a choice pantry where people come in and pick the food they need. The organization also has shelves where people can take a limited number of hygiene items, like the period packs from Idaho Period Project.

At the annual gala and auction, there will be a special guest speaker named Claire Coder, who is the founder and CEO of Aunt Flow. Click here to learn more.

There will be dinner and dessert. Options for dinner include chicken parmesan, roasted potatoes paired with seasonal vegetables, or roast beef with potatoes and gravy paired with seasonal vegetables, and there is a vegetarian option.

The gala is semi-formal attire.

Hendrix said there will be a silent and live auction with locally donated items and vacation packages like a 5-day vacation to Cancun, Mexico.

Last year, the event was called “Pink Party: Changing the Cycle,” and it had over 100 people in attendance. This year, Hendrix would love to see 200 people.

“We hope the community will come out and support us and, in turn, (support) Idaho girls,” she said.

If you are interested in attending the event, tickets must be bought by April 6. Click here for more information.