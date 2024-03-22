Here are the contested races for Bingham and Caribou counties - East Idaho News

Here are the contested races for Bingham and Caribou countiesPublished at
BLACKFOOT – Primary election season is underway and counties throughout eastern Idaho will have a number of contested races on the ballot.
Voters in Bingham and Caribou counties are electing various county officials. Both counties have commissioner races along with sheriff races. One county has a coroner race.
The primary is May 21.
Here’s who’s filed to run in contested county races.
Bingham County
Commissioner, District 1 (two-year term)
Mark R. Bair – R (incumbent)
Drew Jensen – R
Stephen R. Woolf – R
Commissioner, District 3 (four-year term)
Eric Jackson – R (incumbent)
Will Aullman – R
Sheriff
Jeff Gardner – R (incumbent)
Jimmy Barbre – R
Caribou County
Commissioner, District 3: (two-year term)
Mark Mathews – R (incumbent)
Kim Spencer – R
Sheriff
Adam Mabey – R (incumbent)
Eric Bates – R
Coroner
Jacob Fullmer – R (incumbent)
Casey Batterton – R
Nita Weber – R
