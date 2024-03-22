Here are the contested races for Bingham and Caribou counties - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Primary election season is underway and counties throughout eastern Idaho will have a number of contested races on the ballot.

Voters in Bingham and Caribou counties are electing various county officials. Both counties have commissioner races along with sheriff races. One county has a coroner race.

The primary is May 21.

Here’s who’s filed to run in contested county races.

Bingham County

Commissioner, District 1 (two-year term)

Mark R. Bair – R (incumbent)

Drew Jensen – R

Stephen R. Woolf – R

Commissioner, District 3 (four-year term)

Eric Jackson – R (incumbent)

Will Aullman – R

Sheriff

Jeff Gardner – R (incumbent)

Jimmy Barbre – R

Caribou County

Commissioner, District 3: (two-year term)

Mark Mathews – R (incumbent)

Kim Spencer – R

Sheriff

Adam Mabey – R (incumbent)

Eric Bates – R

Coroner

Jacob Fullmer – R (incumbent)

Casey Batterton – R

Nita Weber – R

