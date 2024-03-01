Kristin Chenoweth to perform at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Join BYU-Idaho Center Stage in hosting Emmy and Tony award-winning star Kristin Chenoweth on Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center in Rexburg.

Kristin Chenoweth’s highly decorated and celebrated career spans film, television, voice-over, and stage.

Widely accepted as one of the premier stage actresses of her generation, Chenoweth first rose to fame in such Broadway productions as Wicked, Strike Up the Band, and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Moving from the stage to the silver screen, Kristin has also appeared in many films, including Rio 2, The Peanuts Movie, RV, Bewitched, and The Pink Panther.

A familiar face on television, Kristin has credits in such popular shows as The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, Glee, and Trial & Error.

In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Finally, not forgetting her roots as a vocalist, Kristin continues to showcase her powerful and adaptable singing voice on periodic album releases featuring such genres as pop, country, and the American Songbook.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 1, at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.byui.edu/tickets.