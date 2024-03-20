Local senior celebrates 100 years - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — It’s not real often we get to celebrate a 100 year old birthday with someone we know! But this week we did, with one of our residents, Dorothy Morris.

The Homestead Senior Living coordinated with her family to throw her a surprise birthday party. While her family took her out to lunch, the Homestead quickly decorated the dining room with streamers, balloons, and of course cake and ice cream.

The residents gathered by the front door, and as she wheeled in through the curtain of streamers covering the door, they all shouted “Surprise! Happy Birthday Dorothy!!” and set off two confetti cannons.

She enjoyed telling us how her life has changed over 100 years. From things like indoor plumbing, to the average income a family made. To say the least, this country has come a long way in the last 100 years.

We are grateful to have Dorothy as part of our Homestead family, and look forward to celebrating her 101 year birthday next year!