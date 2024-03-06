Looking back: Snowmobilers find frozen body near Bone and man who chased after alleged thief on horse, ends up getting shot - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of March 4 to March 10 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

SUNNYDELL — A shooting took place at Sunnydell and injured a man and his horse, The Rigby Star reported on March 6, 1913.

Edwin Butler claims he was woken up around 4 a.m. Sunday morning to someone trying to steal his sheep. He “made pursuit on a horse” and took his shotgun with him.

“When he got near enough to the fleeing team, shooting commenced,” the paper explained. “About 20 shots were fired. One bullet entered Mr. Butler’s arm and four entered his horse. The discharge of his gun was ineffective at the distance.”

Joseph Hunzaker was charged with the assault and was taken to the county jail where he was awaiting trial.

“Citizens of the locality are considerably aroused and many will support Mr. Butler in … prosecuting the criminal,” The Rigby Star wrote.

1926-1950

RIGBY — A local man said a 20-pound Hampshire lamb was born on their property, The Rigby Star reported on March 5, 1931.

Harry Groom told the paper the lamb “was so large that it was weighed again Sunday morning to make sure that no mistake was made in the weight Saturday night.”

“He stated that several sheep men who viewed the lamb stated it was the largest they had ever seen,” the paper wrote. “Harry invites any doubting Thomas to come to his ranch and view the big lamb.”

1951-1975

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police were investigating a church burglary, the Idaho State Journal reported on March 6, 1969.

The break-in happened at Central Christian Church, located at 918 East Center. Church officials told police the building was entered by breaking a window. About $8 worth of canned food was stolen.

“Offices in the church were also ransacked but nothing was found missing,” the Journal stated.

1976-2000

BONE — Snowmobilers found a frozen body near Kepps Crossing near Bone, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on March 8, 1976.

The body of Roger Kay Burke, 35, was found two miles from where searchers had located his abandoned car. Burke had been missing since Nov. 11, 1975. His body was found by a group of snowmobilers lead by Barrett Anderson, of Thornton, a member of the Dept. of Fish and Game.

“The frozen body was found wrapped in blankets with evidence of a fire nearby,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies told the local paper. “There was no evidence of foul play.”

Deputies said they were unsure of the cause of his death, but an autopsy was scheduled to take place.

They said Burke had driven up a dirt road from Kepps Corner and his car had “become bogged down.” Deputies and the Bonneville County Jeep Patrol had searched for him but the “unsuccessful search had been called off because of the length of time and bad weather.”