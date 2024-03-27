Looking back: Train hits truck with two men inside and 13-year-old boy accidentally gets shot in the foot - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of March 25 to March 31 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — A warning was issued to community members in Rigby about their driving, The Rigby Star reported on March 29, 1917.

“During the winter months, and when snow covered our walks from a depth of a few inches to several feet, the practice became quite prevalent of driving across the walks at any point that might be reached,” the paper explained. “But now that the snow has begun to disappear, this practice should be stopped.”

It continued, “The ordinance preventing the crossing of walks other than the street and alley crossings should be rigidly enforced.”

Marshal Coucher was going to “have his weather eye out” and “violators will be promptly ‘pinched.'”

1926-1950

BLACKFOOT — A train hit a truck with two men inside near Wapello, the Idaho State Journal reported on March 31, 1950.

The two men were moving furniture to Kimball when one of the men drove his truck in front of the approaching southbound Union Pacific freight train. One man suffered severe back injuries and the other “painful head injuries.”

The accident was being investigated by state highway patrolman Eugene Stucki.

1951-1975

ANNIS — A 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the foot by a “neighbor playmate,” The Rigby Star reported on March 26, 1953.

Kenneth Thorngren, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Thorngren, was recovering at his home in Annis following the shooting, which happened in a field at the Thorngren farm.

“(He was shot) with a .22 caliber rifle when the boys attempted to place a bullet in the gun which discharged and hit the top of Kenneth’s foot,” the paper wrote. “The hollow point bullet shattered on entering the boy’s left foot and the doctors would not remove the bits as they were embedded in several parts of the foot.”

1976-2000

PRESTON — A Preston woman was seeking $150,000 for damage and physical injuries she claimed she received when her car was damaged in a hospital parking lot in 1975, the Preston Citizen reported on March 25, 1976.

Blanch Atkinson was seeking $99.15 to her 1961 Plymouth and $150,000 in physical injury damages from a Preston woman who allegedly backed her 1968 Buick into the side of Atkinson’s car in the county hospital parking lot.

“Mrs. Atkinson claims the accident caused her physical injury, loss of work and nervous conditions,” the article reads. “The plaintiff has demanded a jury trial.”