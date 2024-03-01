Man facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into gas station and stealing from safe - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — A 50-year-old Florida man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a local gas station and stealing over $1,000.

Danny Clyde Lewis Jr. has been charged with felony burglary, felony grand theft, and misdemeanor unlawful entry. Prosecutors are also seeking a sentencing enhancement as a persistent violator that would be punishable by no less than five years and up to life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

Court documents say Lewis has at least nine felonies in the state of Florida, including burglary, grand theft, illegal possession of hydrocodone and dealing in stolen property.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jordan Kunkel got a call from dispatch on Feb. 26 at 11:30 p.m. regarding a burglary in progress at Kimble Oil in Challis.

The gas station is located at 310 North on U.S. Highway 93. Dispatch said the owners called 911 and reported they could see on their security cameras that someone had gotten into their store and was behind the cash register.

It appeared the person was trying to get into the safe, court documents said.

Kunkel arrived on the scene and was told the suspect had left the area. He talked to one of the owners who told him that the suspect had taken over $1,000 from the safe, documents said.

The other owner said they believed the suspect was Danny Lewis. He was recently let go as an employee at the business, according to court documents. Kunkel got a description of the suspect.

Kunkel received photos and video of the suspect outside and inside the store. He was able to find the man on social media and match him to photos. The man was positively identified as Lewis.

The next day, Kunkel and another deputy found Lewis in Challis and he was arrested. Kunkel told EastIdahoNews.com that Lewis was cooperative with law enforcement.

Kunkel said the money that was taken has been recovered.

Lewis’s bond was set at $500,000.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the office that is representing Lewis for comment on the case. EastIdahoNews.com was told by a front desk employee at Murdoch Law that they just received Lewis’s case on Thursday, and Lewis and his lawyer have not had a chance to sit down and talk about it, so no statement could be provided at this time.

Lewis is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 11 at 8 a.m. at the Custer County Courthouse.

Though Lewis has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.