Man seriously injured after getting run over in Lewiston - East Idaho News

LEWISTON – A Lewiston man was seriously injured after getting hit by an oncoming vehicle Friday.

A news release from the Idaho State Police says it happened at 5 p.m.

A 57-year-old man headed west in a white Dodge pickup was turning left onto U.S. Highway 12. He didn’t yield to the right of way and hit at 36-year-old man in the crosswalk.

The man who was hit was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. It’s unclear how he’s doing now.

ISP did not specify whether the driver will be charged.

The collision blocked traffic in the westbound lanes for about 30 minutes.