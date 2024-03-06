 School closures for Wednesday, March 6 - East Idaho News
Weather

School closures for Wednesday, March 6

Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – The following eastern Idaho schools are closed Wednesday, March 6 due to winter weather and poor road conditions.

School Districts

  • Bonneville Joint School District 93
  • Aberdeen School District 58
  • Firth School District 59
  • Madison School District 321
  • Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322
  • North Fremont High School
  • Ashton Elementary School

Charter and Private Schools

  • Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
  • Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls
  • Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
  • White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
  • Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls
  • Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon
  • Snake River Montessori School in Ammon
  • Acton Academy Idaho Falls

We will update this list if any other cancelations are announced.

Portions of eastern Idaho have been under a winter storm and winter weather advisory since early Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts snow and high winds in parts of eastern Idaho until midday Wednesday.

RELATED | Snow will continue to fall throughout the week. When will it stop?

Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here. The latest road conditions and closures are listed here.

