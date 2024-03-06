School closures for Wednesday, March 6 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The following eastern Idaho schools are closed Wednesday, March 6 due to winter weather and poor road conditions.

School Districts

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Aberdeen School District 58

Firth School District 59

Madison School District 321

Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322

North Fremont High School

Ashton Elementary School

Charter and Private Schools

Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls

Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls

Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls

White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls

Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls

Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls

Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon

Snake River Montessori School in Ammon

Acton Academy Idaho Falls

We will update this list if any other cancelations are announced.

Portions of eastern Idaho have been under a winter storm and winter weather advisory since early Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts snow and high winds in parts of eastern Idaho until midday Wednesday.

Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here. The latest road conditions and closures are listed here.