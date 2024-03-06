School closures for Wednesday, March 6 - East Idaho News

School closures for Wednesday, March 6Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – The following eastern Idaho schools are closed Wednesday, March 6 due to winter weather and poor road conditions.
School Districts
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Firth School District 59
- Madison School District 321
- Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322
- North Fremont High School
- Ashton Elementary School
Charter and Private Schools
- Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
- Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls
- Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
- White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
- Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls
- Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon
- Snake River Montessori School in Ammon
- Acton Academy Idaho Falls
We will update this list if any other cancelations are announced.
Portions of eastern Idaho have been under a winter storm and winter weather advisory since early Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts snow and high winds in parts of eastern Idaho until midday Wednesday.
Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here. The latest road conditions and closures are listed here.
