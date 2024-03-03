Shelter offered for Bingham County families without power - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Families who are still without power due to Saturday’s winter storm have a safe place to stay the night.

Bingham County Emergency Management, The American Red Cross and Blackfoot School District 55 are teaming up to offer accommodations for families who are in need of shelter due to the power outage.

RELATED | Winter storm causing widespread power outages

Mountain View Middle School, located at 645 Mitchell Road in Blackfoot, will open at about 10 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. There, families will have bedding, basic provisions and basic toiletries.

There will also be intermittent law enforcement presence throughout the evening.