The Snakebite Restaurant is serving mouthwatering dishes both classic and new - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Snakebite Restaurant is a local favorite, and its new owners are striving to keep it that way by keeping old favorites and adding new delicious options.

Justin Morris, the food and beverage director at 100 Proof Hospitality, says the company is proud to own Snakebite and another local business.

“We are now the proud new owners of The Snakebite Restaurant. We also own and operate XVII across the street, which is a speakeasy-styled cocktail lounge and bar, which we just launched a food menu at as well,” says Morris.

Lovingly referred to only as “Snakebite” by the locals, the restaurant has long been known for its juicy burgers and sandwiches, delicious salads and pasta, and my favorite – the waffle french fries with their secret signature seasoning.

First, I tried the Grand Teton burger, which Morris says is a crowd favorite.

The burger is a perfectly seasoned chopped sirloin burger with melty Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and avocado with a special bun spread, which sits next to a huge pile of their famous waffle fries with homemade fry sauce on the side.

The Grand Teton burger. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It is our number one seller. We use Doug’s Meats out of Shelley, it’s a local processing facility that The Snakebite has been using since it’s inception about twenty-two years ago,” says Morris. “Really, really good meat, fresh, never frozen.”

Next, I tried the blackened salmon salad, another classic local favorite that nearly always has customers returning for more.

It consists of a Cajun spiced grilled sockeye salmon on top of a bed of fresh romaine and spring mix with feta cheese and tomatoes, topped with a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette and a grilled-to-order skewer on the side with roasted vegetables, AND a piece of toasted bread with house-made pesto.

The blackened salmon salad. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“That is our most popular salad for sure. We are more than just burgers,” says Morris. “It’s a good one, very popular. When fresh salmon is in season, we try to switch over to that.”

Lastly, I tried one of the new dinner features, the seared flank steak with a chimichurri sauce, grilled veggies, and redskin mashed potatoes.

This dish is vastly different from the classic menu options in the best way possible. The meat was tender and seasoned perfectly, the vegetables were cooked flawlessly, and I cannot talk enough about how good the mashed potatoes were. You can’t mess up the potatoes in Idaho, and they definitely did not!

The seared flank steak. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“The chimichurri is definitely the highlight of that dish. Mitch has done a fantastic job at creating some of these dishes. He’s one of our managers here and really taken on a lot of the culinary drive,” says Morris.

I can’t speak highly enough of the food quality and flavors at The Snakebite Restaurant, and I highly recommend you stop by for some of the classics and maybe to try one of their new offerings!

Make sure to check out their website, and follow their Facebook page.

The Snakebite Restaurant is located at 401 Park Avenue in Idaho Falls, and is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.