Two highways open, another remains closed after snow storm - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Idaho Transportation Department has opened two of three highways that were closed Saturday due to heavy snowfall. However, the other remains closed.

The following road remains closed as of 11 a.m. Sunday, March 3:

Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

U.S. Highway 26 from Ririe to Swan Valley has been reopened; however, road conditions remain poor, according to ITD.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of plows working to clear ID-33 Sunday morning. It reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

Watch footage of crews clearing ID-33 in the video player above.

Light snow is expected to shift across eastern Idaho Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Seasonably cold temperatures and snow showers will continue into early next week.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page. For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.