Two more indicted as new details emerge about Compass Academy parking lot homicide - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A grand jury indicted two more men in relation to a homicide in the Compass Academy parking lot last month.

Aaron David Murdoch, 20, was indicted for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement. If convicted, Murdoch could face 20 years in prison. He appeared in court Monday afternoon and is scheduled for his next court appearance on March 18.

Murdoch’s indictment alleges he tried to shoot Taylor Aughenbaugh and/or Golden Barrett “without intent to kill.”

Murdoch was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on March 7. He was given a bond of $15,000, posted bail and was released on March 8.

Skylar Daniel Andra, 19, was indicted for felony leaving the scene of an injury accident. If convicted, he could face five years in prison. He is scheduled to appear for a district court arraignment on March 18.

According to Andra’s indictment, he was the driver of a vehicle that ran over Barber. He reportedly failed to “render aid, having reason to know that a person, Alexander Barber, was injured as a result of the accident.”

Andra was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on March 7. He was given a bond of $15,000, posted bail and was released on March 8.

In a news release, Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal said Alexander Barber died, three people — Barber, Murdoch, and Devan Johnson — were shot, and two people — Barber and Colton Clark — were run over by vehicles.

Gabriel Aaron Perkins was indicted Friday for second-degree murder of Alexander Barber with a deadly weapon enhancement, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and concealing evidence. If convicted, Perkins could face life in prison.

Taylor Alan Aughenbaugh was also indicted Friday for two counts of felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and one count of felony concealing or destroying evidence.

If convicted, Aughenbaugh could face up to 65 years in prison.

Everyone charged so far in the Compass Academy homicide case. | Graphic by Alexander Lemoing

Background

According to police, a fight between two large groups occurred around 1 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the Compass Academy parking lot in Idaho Falls.

Police reports state there had been an “ongoing argument” between Perkins and Aughenbaugh, leading to the group meeting in the parking lot “to settle it.” The nature of the argument is currently unknown.

A fight broke out among the group, causing Clark to lose consciousness and fall to the ground near Perkins’ truck.

A video obtained by police reportedly shows Aughenbaugh pulling out a handgun and shooting “at least two times” hitting Murdoch in the leg and Johnson in the upper back.

Court documents say Johnson appeared to be trying to step in front of Aughenbaugh as he was shooting.

The video reportedly shows Perkins hiding behind the tailgate of his truck and Barber hiding at the front of the same truck on the driver’s side.

Police say the video then shows Perkins stand up from behind the tailgate and shoot Barber in the head with a handgun.

Perkins then moves around to the driver’s side, where he points the handgun at Johnson, who was laying by the rear wheel of the truck. He then gets back in the truck, but turns around and shoots Johnson in the leg before driving away.

As he was driving away, police say Perkins ran over the upper half of Clark’s body, who was on the ground. Perkins reportedly did not call 911 “or make an effort to report this event.”

Clark was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance and admitted to the ICU with severe injuries. Barber was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims — Johnson and Murdoch — were also hospitalized at EIRMC for injuries.

Perkins reportedly told police in an interview that he “reached over the tailgate and shot the gun” but never mentioned that he thought Barber was armed or a threat.

Though Aughenbaugh, Perkins, Murdoch and Andra have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.