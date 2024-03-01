Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect as snow falls across eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — March came in like a lion and will continue to roar through the weekend as many parts of eastern Idaho will see rain, sleet and snow.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and weather advisories for the following areas:

WINTER STORM WARNING

A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday in the Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston and Thatcher.

Heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6,000 feet and around 1 to 2 feet above 6,000 feet are expected with wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

In Howe, Arco, Mackay and Chilly, a winter storm warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. Snow with accumulations of 3 to 8 inches below 7,000 feet and 8 to 16 inches above 7,000 feet are expected with winds gusts as high as 50 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday in Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches are excepted with higher amounts especially around Craters of the Moon and the benches. Areas could see winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Travel could be difficult as blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Keep up to date with the latest forecast on the EastIdahoNews.com weather page here. You can check out live traffic cameras here.