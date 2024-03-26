You have to see this! Elephant lifts safari vehicle with tourists inside off the ground - East Idaho News

A TERRIFYING ENCOUNTER — A group of tourists in South Africa had quite the scare after an angry elephant attacked their safari vehicle, and the whole ordeal was caught on camera.

Hendry Blom, who filmed the incident, shared the video to TikTok where it’s been viewed over 63 million times. The heart-stopping footage was taken at Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa this month.

The video shows a bull elephant lifting the front of a safari vehicle several feet off the ground, twice, each time letting it drop. The safari driver yells throughout the whole ordeal and at one point, slaps his hand on the door to try and make the massive beast stop.

“We were definitely scared, especially for the people who were in the truck because we thought they might die,” Blom explained.

More footage shared on Blom’s TikTok shows what the intense standoff was like from the tourist’s point of view who were in the vehicle. Tourists are seen crouching between the seats as the driver yells “Go!” and “Enough!”

The driver was eventually able to slowly back up the vehicle as the elephant lost interest and walked away.