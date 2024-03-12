You have to see this! Skier plunges into snow-covered waterfall, escapes alive - East Idaho News

A WATERFALL — A skier was in for a shocking surprise when he fell down a snow-covered waterfall, and the heart-stopping moment was caught on camera.

New Zealand native Sean Toms was skiing in Hokkaido, Japan, when the accident happened on March 4. Toms’ GoPro attached to his helmet shows him skiing seconds before plunging into the water.

In the viral video, Toms is seen trying to climb out of the gushing water on the slippery rocks.

“He was able to pull himself out of the 20-foot hole, despite water from the natural hot spring gushing down the rocky ledge,” the New York Post stated.