You're invited to a free Easter concert at Madison High School Sunday night - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The public is invited to a free Easter concert Sunday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Madison High School Performing Arts Center at 2300 University Boulevard in Rexburg.

The concert titled “All Glory, Laud, and Honor, to thee, Redeemer King” is six months in the making, and will feature a 100-person choir and a symphony orchestra performing sacred Easter music. Brigham Young University-Idaho choral director Paul Busselberg will direct the choir and symphony.

The production is six months in the making, according to organizer Peter Lamb of Rexburg. Lamb serves as a member of the Rexburg LDS Stake High Council and felt a pull to gather talented singers and instrumentalists from the area to present a selection of sacred music as a way of celebrating Easter as a community.

Lamb’s idea was well-received and with the help of others he was able to gather enough musicians to make it happen. After months of organization, outreach, and rehearsals, his plans have come to fruition in the free community concert Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and no tickets are needed.

Lamb says Busselberg chose music that honors the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ in a concert that they hope will inspire those of any Christian faith. Selections include the Easter hymn, “All Glory, Laud, and Honor,” arranged by Busselberg; “God So Loved the World” by Carl J. Nygard, Jr.; the hymn “He Died, the Great Redeemer Died,” with music by Sue Neimoyer of Rexburg, Behold the Wounds in Jesus’ Hands” by David R. Naylor; “This is the Christ” by Michael F. Moody; “Savior, Redeemer of My Soul” by Rob Gardner; “Now After the Many Testimonies” by Crawford Gates; and “I Believe in Christ,” arranged by Mack Wilberg.

“I’m excited,” Lamb says. “I think it will be a great program, and hopefully a great thing for the community, to create a musical program that is non-denominational, anyone can participate in, and anyone can attend.”

As a longtime choral singer, he says he finds a lot of value in gathering to learn and perform beautiful music with other musicians.

He hopes the event becomes a community tradition.

“If I’m being completely honest, there is a very selfish element here, which is that I love singing in high level choirs,” Lamb says. “I love being surrounded by musicians who push themselves, who push each other, with professional-level direction that can really take everyone’s performance and elevate it and improve it. I love that experience, and it’s all the better when it’s sacred music.”