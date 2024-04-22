Cirque Ma’Ceo equestrian extravaganza coming to Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Cavallo Equestrian Arts LLC.

POCATELLO – Cavallo Equestrian Arts, LLC announces Pocatello, Idaho tour dates at the Bannock County Event Center for its hit show Ma’Ceo. Generations of skill and grace have come together to create Ma’Ceo, an equestrian extravaganza featuring daredevil stunt work and unparalleled beauty. Combining traditional dressage, aerial performance, Cossack riding, and vaulting, performed by world-class acrobats and riders, Ma’Ceo is truly an unforgettable experience.

“It is our dream to show the world the relationship we share with our horses, and the sheer excitement that they bring to all the lives they touch,” explained Olissio Zoppe, Ma’Ceo Show Director and Cavallo Equestrian Arts Owner.

Ma’Ceo presents rich acoustic music in a gypsy ring that sets the scene for an action-packed performance. An unrivaled cast of artists from around the world attempt death-defying stunts, display dexterous feats, creating breathtaking images alongside their equestrian brothers. As a break from today’s age of frills and technology, the world of Ma’Ceo takes people back to the roots of gypsy heritage.

The amazing artists from Ma’Ceo have also performed in well-renowned shows such as Cavalia, Cirque Du Soliel, Arabian Nights, and Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey.

Nine different breeds of horses perform the most classic of riding styles from dressage to gypsy bareback in a high-energy, fully choreographed, multicultural experience that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

It’s happened under the big top at the Bannock County Event Center – Upper Arena at 10588 Fairground Drive on the following dates:

Friday, April 26, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

For tickets or more information, call 1-800-927-1539 or click here.