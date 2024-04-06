City of Idaho Falls to begin sweeping residential streets - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls Street Division will begin sweeping residential streets on Monday, April 8.

Work starts with arterial and collector streets, as well as streets with striping to prepare them for repainting.

Similar to snow removal, the street sweeping schedule is divided into zones. The interactive map shows residents when their street is scheduled for sweeping and when the work has been completed.

Street Sweeping Interactive Map

Each zone is anticipated to be completed in one day, working to avoid scheduled garbage collection days to avoid sweeping around the 95-gallon carts. After all 26 zones are complete, crews will take a week to sweep arterial and collector roads again and then begin the cycle over, finishing in October.

Exceptions to the schedule include the week of Independence Day, when personnel are shifted to assist with traffic control and event cleanup. Fridays are also an exception due to personnel schedules. The schedule may vary due to unanticipated mechanical issues with equipment or inclement weather.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

All interactive maps are located on the Idaho Falls Public Works Department webpage.