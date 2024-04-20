Fire burning in Madison County on 6000 West - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Madison Fire Department firefighters and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently fighting a wildfire at 1900 North 6000 West, located approximately two miles north of Beaver Dick Park.

Information is still coming in as to the size or intensity of the fire.

“We have a brush fire in some trees and heavy brush. We’ve got quite a few units out there, but as far as the size or intensity or any structures threatened or anything like that, I just don’t know that right now,” said Madison Fire Department Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin.

Currently, two fire officers, 16 personnel, two water tenders, one structure engine, four brush trucks and an ambulance have been deployed to the site, Miskin said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 1:28 p.m.

Currently, “6000 West from Highway 33 to 2000 North is closed to all traffic,” according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Miskin urged residents to stay away from the area if possible, so that the firefighters can perform their job.

“If they live in that area, maybe find alternative routes just to help us shuttle our water back and forth so we can work on extinguishing that fire,” he said.