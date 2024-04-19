Funland and Idaho Falls skatepark vandalized - East Idaho News

IDHAO FALLS – The recently reopened Funland facility at Tautphaus Park was vandalized Thursday night, and police are looking for anyone with information.

Less than a year after the grand re-opening of Funland, staff members at the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department discovered extensive damage and graffiti to the park Friday morning.

“On Friday morning, zoo staff arrived at the Funland facility and discovered the vandalism. As staff began coordinating with other department personnel, they realized this was not isolated to Funland alone,” states a release from the city of Idaho Falls. “Graffiti was found in the park along with other damage. Security footage from Funland showed multiple individuals tearing window shades off of the log structure and breaking into the structure at Funland before ripping the cameras off the building.”

Funland, which has been a central part of the city since its construction in 1947, held its grand reopening on Aug. 12.

RELATED | Funland promises to live up to its name at grand opening Saturday

Funland horses pushed over and broken. | Courtesy city of Idaho Falls.

Not only was Funland targeted, but officials say the skatepark was also vandalized.

“While it may seem funny to a small group of people, this appalling display of disrespect for public property is disheartening for the staff who have to clean up the mess,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Our parks are meant to be enjoyed by everyone in the community. The damage caused not only disrupts the enjoyment of the park but also places an unnecessary burden on taxpayers who fund these projects.”

The city says it has recently seen an uptick in vandalism, including damage to bathroom facilities, kicked-off sprinkler heads, and defacement of playgrounds and other structures.

“In a given year, vandalism to park facilities is estimated to cost the department and, ultimately, taxpayers more than $20,000,” according to the release. “As part of the efforts to deter vandalism, the department has installed numerous security cameras and increased the public presence of staff and security throughout the night hours.”

Window shades torn off the log building. | Courtesy city of Idaho Falls

As a reminder, the city says parks in Idaho Falls are closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents.

RELATED | City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage

The parks curfew ordinance was passed in 2022, making it a misdemeanor for anyone to be present in a public park, park amenity or cemetery when closed to the public, barring some exceptions.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating, and anyone with information should contact police at (208) 529-1200.

RELATED | UPDATE: Teen girls identified in Rose Hill Cemetery vandalism