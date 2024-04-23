Gas over $4 a gallon could be in your future - East Idaho News

The following is a Monday news release from AAA Idaho. See the cheapest gas prices in eastern Idaho here.

BOISE – Idaho drivers are currently experiencing a lull in rising gas prices, but the state average could top the $4 mark soon.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State jumped 7 cents in a two-day span last week before hovering near $3.93 since Wednesday. Today’s price is also 42 cents more than a month ago and 29 cents more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.67 per gallon, which is four cents more than a week ago, 14 cents more than a month ago, and the same price as a year ago. This week, Idaho moved up one spot to 9th in the country for most expensive fuel. The highest pump prices in the nation can be found in California at $5.44 per gallon. The cheapest are in Mississippi at $3.10.

“If you think of the $4 mark as a limbo bar, drivers in the Treasure Valley knocked it over a few times last week, but we’re back under it today – just barely,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “As fuel demand builds throughout the spring, the state average is likely to follow. We’re just trying to hang on to a price that starts with a ‘3’ for as long as possible.”

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly last week to 8.66 million barrels per day, and supplies decreased by more than 1 million barrels. Area refineries reduced their operations by 3% to 84% of capacity, compared to a nationwide average of 88%.

There is some good news – because the conflict between Israel and Iran has not widened as the market feared, crude oil prices have been calming down over the past few days. The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude is currently trading near $83 per barrel, which is about $3 less than a week ago, but $2 more than a month ago and $5 more than a year ago.

“It isn’t very glamorous sounding, but driving at slower speeds and avoiding aggressive acceleration after you’ve been waiting at a stoplight can help conserve fuel,” Conde said.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of 4/22/24:

Boise – $3.99

Coeur d’Alene – $3.86

Franklin – $3.96

Idaho Falls – $3.84

Lewiston – $3.85

Pocatello – $3.88

Rexburg – $3.91

Twin Falls – $3.90

