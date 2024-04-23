Highway 20 reopens in Idaho Falls following 2-vehicle collision - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls is back open after a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police Trooper Dakota Wilson tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lane at exit 314 near Hitt Road.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was coming off the on-ramp to merge onto the highway and hit the trailer of a semi in the right lane.

No one was injured, but Wilson says the driver of a cement mixer saw the collision from behind and slowed down. He spilled cement onto the road, which caused the road closure.

Traffic was backed up for about 90 minutes as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage. Both lanes were reopened at 6:12 p.m.