 I went behind the scenes at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. Here is what I learned. - East Idaho News
Daybell trial: Latest updates & video
Workin' It

I went behind the scenes at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. Here is what I learned.

  Published at
Jordan Wood

Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Jordan making popcorn at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. See what it’s like behind the scenes in the video above. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – The EastIdahoNews.com crew is highlighting different jobs in our area this year, and today, we’re workin’ it behind the scenes at the Blackfoot Movie Mill.

Have you ever wondered how movie theaters get you the most anticipated movies of the year? I had the chance to go behind the scenes to see how the magic happens from how the popcorn is made to how the movies are projected on screen.

Take a look in the video above.

WATCH PREVIOUS WORKIN’ IT STORIES HERE.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION