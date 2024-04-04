Judge seals last minute motion asking to delay Chad Daybell's trial; jury selection continues - East Idaho News

BOISE — A motion to delay the trial of Chad Daybell was filed late Friday night but little is known about why it was filed and what is contained in the motion.

Terry Ratliff, a lawyer who practices in Mountain Home, filed the motion through the iCourt portal. Wendy Olson, an attorney hired by EastIdahoNews.com last year to argue for camera access during the trial, was served the motion, along with prosecutors and the defense.

Boyce instructed the attorneys not to disseminate the motion and on Tuesday, he signed an order sealing it.

“On March 29, 2024, at 11:42 p.m. MST, a non-party presented for filing its ‘MOTIONE {sic] TO INTERVENE AND TO CONTIUE [sic] THE ThtAL IN THESE PROCEDINGS [sic).,” Boyce wrote in his order. “Both the state and the defense have raised concerns about the impropriety of this attempt to intervene – procedurally and substantively. Additionally, both the state and the defense have requested the court immediately seal the document, or alternatively strike it from the case.”

Boyce temporarily sealed the motion until he’s able to schedule a hearing to determine whether it will remain sealed “and set the substance of the motion for hearing.”

Jury selection in the Daybell trial began Monday morning and is expected to last through the end of the week and possibly longer. Boyce wrote that “protecting the right to a fair trial predominates over public disclosure” of the motion and “any dissemination or disclosure of the motion…is expressly prohibited.”

Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted by a grand jury in May 2021 on multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell is also charged with two counts of insurance fraud in relation to Tammy Daybell’s life insurance policies.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is expected to last 8 to 10 weeks and he could face the death penalty if found guilty.