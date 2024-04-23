LIVE UPDATES | Day 9 of the Chad Daybell trial; Brandon Boudreaux describes the relationship between Melani and Lori - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

10:08 a.m. We will take a mid-morning recess. Back around 10:30. When we return, you will find the updates stacked from the bottom — meaning latest information will be at the top of this page.

10:07 a.m. Because he was an insurance agent at the time, he had information for the Jeep — including the VIN number, which he provided to police.

10:06 a.m. Brandon reported the incident to police, including providing a description of the Jeep. He later determined the Jeep was purchased by Charles for Tylee.

10:03 a.m. He followed the Jeep when it left — “I don’t know what I was doing.” Police told him to return to his home, so he did. Brandon says very few people knew he lived at the house — where he had only been living for a few days.

10:02 a.m. He saw the window of the Jeep open. Then saw a gun, with a silencer, and his window was shot out. Rather than turning into his driveway, he floored it to the end of his street and parked near a community pool, where he called police.

10 a.m. Brandon described his morning. Says he got his kids ready for school, dropped them off at school and went to the gym. When he returned from the gym, he saw a Jeep parked on the corner near his home that he thought was “awkward” and out of place.

9:58 a.m. Following divorce, Melanie became “cold” to Brandon. He did not know what happened with Lori, Tylee and JJ. Then, on Oct. 2, 2019, someone shot at him in front of his home.

Brandon Boudreaux | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

9:55 a.m. Brandon says he no longer had any contact with Lori, JJ and Tylee. He and Melanie were divorced — process began immediately after Brandon’s grandfather’s funeral.

9:54 a.m. Lori ignored the message. Charles responded the following evening. He and CHarles spoke — he apologized to Charles for not being there for him. He says he felt like he believes Charles felt going through a separation and divorce.

9:53 a.m. The two argued from the afternoon through midnight. Melanie went to bed and Brandon stayed up “troubled” all night. He texted Lori and Charles, telling them if his family was “ruined” it was “on them.”

9:52 a.m. Melanie accused Brandon of being gay and hacking her aunt’s computer. He was disappointed and frustrated by the accusation.

9:50 a.m. Brandon says Melanie never provided any evidence to his hacking Lori’s computer. Says it was just a wild accusation.

9:48 a.m. During the argument, Melanie accused Brandon of hacking into Lori’s computer. Seems Wood is leading to something Defense doesn’t want presented. Several objections to the line of questioning

9:46 a.m. When Brandon learned the date of the funeral, he told Melanie he wanted the entire family to attend. Says Melanie refused. That led to an argument.

9:44 a.m. Late June 2018, Brandon and Melanie visited her family. He says “a few things” happened during that visit — including the unexpected death of his grandfather (of a heart attack.)

9:42 a.m. Brandon holding back tears reminiscing JJ coming to his house, with Charles, to play with his kids. Describes the planning involved in hosting JJ — Brandon’s son would help keep an eye on JJ while Charles and Brandon chatted.

9:40 a.m. Says Lori left without JJ. Adds that caring for JJ was a full-time thing — all plans had to made around his needs. Melanie took Lori’s side in the divorce. He encouraged they did not pick a side and loved Lori, Charles, JJ and Tylee equally.

9:37 a.m. Jan. 2019, Lori sent messages to family that Charles was cheating. Said she began taking things from him. Calls it irrational. Found out later Charles’ number was blocked on his phone — believes Melanie blocked it.

9:35 a.m. Suggest these meetings were not focused on the “core” of their faith. Says, for the second time, he did not attend any of the firesides — he tried but was informed he was not welcomed.

9:34 a.m. Brandon was concerned when Melanie returned from one of these firesides wanting to build a massive food storage.

9:32 a.m. Around the same time, Melanie began attending what she referred to as “firesides” (SP?). He did not acknowledge them as firesides –an uplifting gathering “under the direction of the church.”

9:31 a.m. Going to Temple is something someone does for themselves — to make promises to God. Sees it as a once-a-month sort of thing. Daily visit is something someone would do when they’re retired and have nothing else to do.

9:30 a.m. He thinks attending Temple is a great thing. But believes some moderation is necessary.

9:29 a.m. Fall of 2018, Melanie Boudreaux’s approach to church changed. He says, early on, she was not fully committed to church. Beginning Fall 2018, she decided to start going to Temple daily.

9:27 a.m. Brandon spoke with his wife during that visit. Says she seemed to find everything normal.

9:27 a.m. Brandon says that things began to distance between Lori and Charles around Christmas — he thought it was strange to have someone he did not know (Melanie Gibb) there during Christmas.

9:22 a.m. He says Melanie’s mother died when Melanie was young, so she looked to Lori as a mother figure. Brandon says he and CHarles Vallow had a “really good relationship.”

9:22 a.m. Brandon now asked about the relationship between Melanie and Lori.

9:20 a.m. Brandon now describes Tylee — “a good girl.” Says there were times when she was to herself and “watched too much Netflix,” but other times when she was sweet. Says she had “good motherly instincts.”

9:20 a.m. Brandon says everyone could tell JJ had autism — “early on, he was non-verbal.”

9:17 a.m. Brandon saw the Coxes about once a month. They would spend a lot of time with Lori and Charles Vallow. He got to know them “very well.”

9:15 a.m. Brandon and Melanie were married for “about 10 years” from 2008. Brandon met her family, including Janice, Barry, Adam and Alex Cox.

9:13 a.m. State calls Brandon Boudreau, Melanie Pawlowki’s ex-husband.

9:12 a.m. Warwick steps down. State release his from subpoena, Defense asks for their subpoena to be upheld.

9:10 a.m. Back into the timeline of the weekend (Saturday) when Chad told Warwick Tammy would die some time in the near future.

9:10 a.m. Prior will re-cross.

9:09 a.m. Warwick says he does not have visions of himself having superpowers or mystical foresight.

9:08 a.m. Following sidebar, Wixom diving into the weekend to which Prior referred. Warwick says Chad told him Tammy was “healthy.” Chad told Warwick he had a dream Tammy would die.

9:05 a.m. One of the attorneys request a sidebar. Could not tell which.

9:03 a.m. Warwick says he married Gibb because she is a wonderful woman who is great with his children — especially his son with downs syndrome.

9:02 a.m. He says he saw aa “different Chad.” Describes an “authoritative voice.”

9:02 a.m. Warwick says Chad was manipulative. Describes Chad as a con-man — developing people’s confidence in him to his favor.

David Warwick | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

9 a.m. Having now reviewed the report, Warwick says he was angry Chad told Gibb not to speak with police. “When someone makes a call like that, something’s wrong.”

8:55 a.m. Warwick, still on re-direct, says he told law enforcement he liked Chad. Warwick does not recall more descriptive language he used when discussing Chad. He will review a report from Det. Hermosillo for reference.

8:53 a.m. On re-direct — Warwick says he does not recall meeting with the prosecution yesterday or Sunday.

8:51 a.m. Warwick did not see Chad Saturday. He did see him Saturday and Sunday. Prior says those was the only interactions Warwick had with Chad that weekend.

8:50 a.m. Prior does not understand how Chad would have been at this meeting if he was at church. Warwick says they were attending their “calling” not church services.

8:49 a.m. Chad was “wearing his church clothes” when they met. Warwick says Chad did not get there until the afternoon.

8:47 a.m. Warwick saw Chad “late morning” Sunday the following day. JJ was not there. Prior did not ask about Tylee.

8:46 a.m. Prior and Warwick ironing out his recollection of events on a Saturday evening when he recorded a podcast episode with Lori.

8:42 a.m. Warwick and Gibb lived together for only “several months” before taking up residence in separate states. He says they were NOT married in order to avoid testifying against each other.

8:41 a.m. Warwick momentarily forgets his wedding date. Voice seems a bit nervous — but I’ve never spoken with him.

8:39 a.m. Warwick calls CHad “meek” and “humble.” And deeply religious.

8:38 a.m. Warwick says he does not recall looking at an affidavit but did review a written document — he does not know what it was called.

8:36 a.m. Prior asking Warwick about his previous testimony and communications with prosecuting attorneys.

8:36 a.m. Prior will continue cross.

8:33 a.m. David Warwick, Melanie Gibb’s husband, is on the stand. His testimony began yesterday.

8:31 a.m. Court now in session. Chad is wearing a grey shirt and yellow tie.

8:22 a.m. Good morning. My name is Kalama. I will be filling in today as Nate is out of state.