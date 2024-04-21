Local man hospitalized after hitting parked train - East Idaho News

DOWNEY – A Downey man was hospitalized after hitting a train in Bannock County Saturday night.

The crash happened at 9:13 p.m. on ID Highway 40 and U.S. Highway 91, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The 54-year-old man, whose name was not specified, was headed east in a 2006 Chevy Silverado. He didn’t yield to a stop sign and hit a parked train.

ISP isn’t sure if he was wearing a seatbelt. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating.