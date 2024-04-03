Local seniors get up close and personal with wildlife - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The Homestead Senior Living has found another way to make their residents’ dreams come true.

Several residents were talking about how they missed going out and seeing all the springtime baby animals, and the elk and deer migrating through this area. Seeing an opportunity for a unique and enriching activity, The Homestead set about gathering the equipment to bring nature to us.

The Homestead rigged up a spotting scope, an HDMI cord, a tv, cell phone, and a battery. The residents sat on the warm bus and viewed the wildlife on the TV, while our Activities directors set up the spotting scope outside. They saw elk, deer, turkeys, and of course all the baby farm animals that are frolicking through the fields right now.

The Homestead’s purpose is to enrich their residents’ lives, and that includes the activities they want to do. We will do all we can to accomplish whatever our residents want to do.