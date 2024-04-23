Make-ahead 4-ingredient breakfast burritos - East Idaho News

Filled with breakfast sausage, melted cheese, and scrambled egg, these 4-ingredient make-ahead breakfast burritos are the kind of quick and easy breakfast treat the whole family will love.

Ingredients

12 medium to large eggs

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 pound breakfast sausage

10-12 large flour tortillas

Instructions

Crack the eggs into a large bowl. Beat well with a fork or whisk until well mixed. You can add a 1/4 to 1/2 a cup of milk or whipping cream if you like, for more creaminess. In a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium-high heat while cutting with a spatula to break it into small pieces, until fully cooked and no longer pink in the center. Pour into a large bowl and set aside. Reduce heat to medium-low and pour beaten eggs into the same skillet. Cook, stirring often until eggs are scrambled and no longer runny. Pour on top of the sausage in the bowl and stir to combine. Heat tortillas, one at a time, in the large skillet (about 10 seconds on each side). Immediately fill with a line of the egg/sausage mixture and sprinkle a little cheese on top. Roll up the tortillas (see photos in this post for how I roll mine) and wrap each one individually in foil, twisting or folding the ends to seal.

Serve warm and refrigerate any leftovers. To reheat, remove the burrito from the foil and wrap it in a paper towel. Microwave until heated through (about one minute in my microwave, but microwaves vary). To reheat in the oven, preheat to 350 and place the foil-wrapped tortilla directly onto the oven rack. Heat for 7-8 minutes or until heated through.

