Man allegedly tosses bags of meth from minivan during high-speed chase - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase from Fort Hall to Pocatello faces multiple charges.

Ricky Ray Dann, 52, has been charged with felonies for eluding an officer, possession of methamphetamine, destruction of evidence and introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, court records show. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Idaho State Police troopers were called to assist Fort Hall police in a high-speed pursuit around 8 p.m. March 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Troopers joined the pursuit of a blue minivan near the intersection of Hiline Road and Reservation Road.

When troopers first saw the minivan, it was going approximately 74 mph on Hiline Road, the affidavit says.

Troopers activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop but “quickly noticed that the vehicle was not going to slow down and/or pull over.”

As officers and troopers followed the minivan, they saw what appeared to be two clear plastic baggies thrown from the minivan’s driver-side window, the affidavit says.

Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver, but the driver of the minivan, later identified as Dann, was able to regain control shortly after contact was made. A second PIT maneuver was successful, disabling the minivan.

Troopers removed Dann from the vehicle before beginning a search. While searching the vehicle, troopers found baggies, one containing a substance they identified as meth and the other containing what the troopers identified as marijuana. They also found a rolled-up piece of foil and what appeared to be a homemade smoking device, according to the affidavit.

Both baggies were tested and returned presumptive positives for meth and marijuana, respectively.

Dann and his female passenger each denied being the owner of the drugs.

While troopers were searching the minivan, officers from the Chubbuck Police Department, which had been contacted during the pursuit, reported finding the two bags believed to have been thrown from the minivan during the chase.

Dann was taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. During the booking process, a detention deputy found three suspected fentanyl pills inside his wallet. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Though Dann has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Dann would face up to 24 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge R. Todd Garbett on Thursday.