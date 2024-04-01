Man arrested on stalking charge allegedly claimed he was on a mission from God - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony after continually stalking a relative and claiming he did it as a mission given to him by God.

Christian Authur Kimbro was charged with first-degree stalking.

A criminal complaint states Kimbro harassed a family member at her home multiple times between Feb. 10 and March 26, knocking on the door, ringing the doorbell and trying to get in. On at least one occasion, Kimbro had a sledgehammer, police said.

Police learned about the stalking on March 16, when Kimbro showed up at an airplane hangar allegedly acting “suspicious.”

Around 8:42 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police officer was dispatched to the Aeromark Private Hangar at 2000 International Way for a “suspicious person” investigation.

According to police reports, the owner of the hangar told dispatch a man entered the lobby and spoke with employees who initially thought he was part of a departing aircraft crew. After the aircraft crew left, and the man stayed, they realized he was not part of the crew.

He reportedly spoke with a front desk employee to ask security-related questions, such as “if (the employee) was armed, how many officers were at the airport, or if there was private security.”

Employees noticed a “large knife” being carried on the man’s back and asked him to leave. The man left the building and sat in the parking lot in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

When officers arrived, they identified the man as Kimbro. Police say he was “immediately aggressive” toward officers and got out of the truck to confront them.

Because Kimbro was known to have a large knife and was acting aggressively, officers drew their handguns.

Officers tried to speak with Kimbro for 30 minutes, during which police say he showed signs of narcotic impairment, such as making quick movements and not being able to stand still.

He then told police “he was on a mission from God, given to him by (a prominent local businessman), to stop the world from coming to an end.”

He continued, saying his job was to “go to the White House because Joe Biden was not ordained to be president.” He then claimed his deceased grandfather was sending him messages to check on a family member at her home in Idaho Falls.

Officers contacted the family member and confirmed she and her home were not damaged or injured. The family member told officers she was familiar with Kimbro’s behavior and statements and that he would likely come to her home.

Officers asked Kimbro to drop the large knife multiple times, which he refused to do. He then told officers he was returning to his truck to get a cigarette and that they would “have to do what (they) have to do.”

According to police reports, officers decided that “continued contact with (Kimbro) was unnecessary” and “any possible crimes committed by Christian were not worth a continued investigation.”

Court documents say there was a “possibility of placing (Kimbro) on a protective custody hold,” but it was reportedly “not worth the possible risk to (Kimbro’s) safety.”

Officers then left the hangar without pursuing any further investigation or criminal charges.

About two hours later, dispatch received a call from the family member saying Kimbro was outside her home sitting in his truck after coming up to the house and ringing the doorbell.

A warrant was issued for Kimbro’s arrest on March 19 — several days later — and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a bond of $25,000. A no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Kimbro is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Though Kimbro has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.