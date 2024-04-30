May the 4th be with you at the 20th annual teen film festival in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The East Idaho Falls Rotary Club is pulling out the red carpet for aspiring young filmmakers at the 20th annual Idaho Teen Film Festival.

The event, formerly known as the Kiwanis Teen Film Festival, is happening on May 4 — Star Wars Day — at Hillcrest High School. Workshops will be held throughout the day for participants. Students can see their work on the big screen in 4K during a public film screening at 6:30 p.m.

A red carpet event will be held before the screening, where participants can take photos and limo rides with the local chapter of the 501st Legion, an international organization dedicated to celebrating “Star Wars” by wearing costumes.

“We thought it was particularly pertinent, considering it’s Star Wars Day,” Alex Purcell, president of the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Following the screenings, an Oscars-like ceremony will be held where awards will be given in different categories. Category winners will get a trophy and $300. The overall winner will receive $1,000.

Purcell is encouraging the community to come and support these kids at the festival.

“We aren’t charging admissions. If we can load up that auditorium for these kids — how cool and special is that going to be for them,” says Purcell.

Justin Hemsley participated in the film festival the first year it was held. The 35-year-old Idaho Falls man now works as a freelance visual effects artist in Hollywood. He’s worked on films like “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Free Guy” and the miniseries “WandaVision.”

Justin Hemsley on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” | Courtesy Justin Hemsley

He and another film festival alum, Josh Contor, are helping to organize the event and will be teaching workshops to participants.

Hemsley was a huge “Star Wars” fan as a kid and made a short “Star Wars” film in high school.

He submitted a different project in the film festival, which didn’t win any awards. But Hemsley says his participation in the event was still beneficial because it helped him realize what he was capable of.

He and his friends reunited in 2016 with a lot more experience under their belts, to shoot a remake of the “Star Wars” film in 4K.

One thing Hemsley finds rewarding about making movies is that it’s a “hybrid” of many different careers.

“You’ve got acting and writing but you also bring in photography as an element. With visual effects, you get magic,” he says. “There really isn’t anything else like that.”

He’s grateful to be working in Hollywood, living his dreams and it’s a thrill for him to mentor young artists interested in a similar career.

Hemsley says the film festival is important for aspiring filmmakers because it provides an outlet for them to showcase their work.

“Nowadays, anyone can put something online … but there’s something special about watching it in a theater with an audience,” Hemsley explains.

Purcell, whose son is a participant this year, expresses a similar sentiment. Media production is a viable career option, he says, and this film festival illustrates that for parents and students.

He’s excited to celebrate its 20th anniversary with the community.

To watch student films from previous years or learn more, visit the website.