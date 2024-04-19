Lanes reopen after motorcycle crash closes part of Sunnyside Road - East Idaho News

Update:

Both westbound lanes have reopened.

Original story:

IDAHO FALLS — A motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way has temporarily closed westbound traffic.

Police say the westbound lanes on Sunnyside Avenue from Channing Way to St. Clair Road are closed as they work to reopen them. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

According to Idaho Falls Police spokesperson Jessica Clements, the motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Idaho Falls Police are asking motorists to find alternate routes while the scene is under investigation.