Multiple people 'detained' after alleged drug bust in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office executed a joint narcotics search warrant Thursday on a home in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Idaho Falls.

“Recently, we’ve had some issues in the area,” Idaho Falls Police Department Sgt. Jason Hendrian said. “So we’ve got some tips, and the detectives have been doing work.”

The officers looked for drug activity in addition to narcotics.

He confirmed “some people were detained,” but no arrests have been made at this time. No individuals were injured in the operation.

“We’ll run an investigation and see where that leads us,” he said.

Fourth Street was blocked off for 40 minutes during the search from about 12:30 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.

“Our narcotics detectives have been working cases,” Hendrian said. “They got to the point where they had enough information, they go in front of a judge to get the search warrant and see what comes from it.”

He said the department will keep investigating narcotics activity in the region.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we’re out there vigilantly doing it,” Hendrian said. “Unfortunately, people can’t see it until we do things like this, but these (officers) are phenomenal at what they do.”

