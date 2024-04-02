New career-technical charter school opening soon - enrollment lottery closes April 3 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Elevate Academy, a brand-new, career-technical public charter school specializing in the trades will open its doors in Idaho Falls on Aug. 12.

“We’re a trade-based school, but really we’re reaching a student who has traditionally struggled with traditional education. We like to bring them in, and they can come here and have a more hands-on, collaborative experience,” Elevate Academy Administrator Shannon Taylor said.

The public charter school, located at 1873 North Walton Avenue behind Lincoln High School, will welcome 330 students in grades six through 10 and is still accepting registration for its opening year.

However, the lottery for admission closes April 3 so parents and interested students are encouraged to apply, learn more about the school and decide if they want to attend.

“We’re going to do something different and unique over here,” she said. “That’s what I talk to parents about. I (say), ‘Well, if your student is a hands-on learner, and they like to be up and moving around, and they need to know the why behind their education, this is their place.”

Students from grades six through eight will dive into all eight trades for five weeks a piece throughout the year. Freshmen and sophomores will select their top four trades for 10-week segments. As juniors and seniors, each student will specialize in his or her two favorite trades — graduating with a diploma and job-ready credentials in each.

The school will have 24 teachers — eight specialized in the trades — plus a full-time school resource officer.

“We’ve already hired our staff. They are amazing, incredible teachers that just have a heart and a passion for taking students where they’re at and growing them,” Taylor said.

Elevate Academy partners closely with industry and community partners to help students line up jobs and be qualified for employment after graduation.

“We’ve been so college-driven, I think for so many years that we have missed out on the trades, and our communities need people in the trades,” Taylor said. “Every time we talk to our industry partners … (they want) just a pipeline from Elevate straight into the workforce which is what our goal is. We want our kids ‘Next Step Ready.’”

If students are learning a concept, the school will reinforce it with practical application. For example, after studying math, angles and measurements, students may build a dog house and collaborate with the Humane Society to help provide shelter for animals in need of a home, Taylor explained.

The two-story building consists of a middle school on the first floor and a high school on the upper floor with retractable garage doors connecting each classroom to the main hall for community space, expanded learning opportunities and group projects.

The halls will be covered with whiteboards on which students can draw, practice math or do other assignments. The two-story structure also features a slide students can zip down on their way to lunch or the cafeteria.

An adjacent building holds space for construction, welding, manufacturing, machining and a weight room.

“It’s not with a lot of bells and whistles. We really kept it to basic construction because we want to pour more money into the students — into learning and staff for students,” Taylor said.

Founded in 2019, the academy’s model is spreading quickly across the state with schools in Caldwell, Nampa, and Post Falls. The Idaho Falls location is the fourth in Idaho with a fifth site planned for Twin Falls.

The school is being built with a grant from the Albertsons Foundation to help with startup costs and has a loan that will be paid off over time, Taylor explained.

Parents and students who would like to apply can learn more at elevate208.org/idaho-falls. They can apply for the lottery here. Students who apply are not obligated to attend, but can secure the option and opportunity. Students from Bonneville School School District 93 will be drawn first, according to a school flyer.

“Our lottery is currently open, and we will draw that April 10,” Taylor said.