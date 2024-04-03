Power County man charged with multiple sex crimes involving children - East Idaho News

POWER COUNTY — A man police say touched at least two children between the ages of 10 and 13 “with the intent to arouse, appeal to or gratify” his lust faces multiple felony charges.

Michael Shawn Fowler, 39, of Power County, has been charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a minor and one count of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, court records show.

Fowler is accused of touching the genitalia of a 10-year-old child sometime between Dec. 25, 2022, and April 10, 2023, and then again sometime between April 10, 2023, and July 1, 2023.

Fowler is further accused of touching the genitalia of a separate child, 13, around March 17, 2017.

The final charge — battery with intent to commit a serious felony — shows that Fowler attempted to put hands and then his feet down a child’s pants sometime between Dec. 1, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024. Documents do not show the age of this victim or state whether this victim was the same as one of the victims in the lewd conduct charges.

Though Fowler has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Fowler would face up to life in prison.

Fowler was released March 11 on an unspecified bond amount. He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for a preliminary hearing on April 30.