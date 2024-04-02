UPDATE: 17 families displaced after structure fire in St. Anthony - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

ST. ANTHONY — Seventeen families have been displaced after a structure fire in St. Anthony on Tuesday.

Assistant Fire Chief David Fausett with the South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responded to the area of 12 North Bridge Street at 2:50 p.m. for a reported structure fire at La Mexicana, which is a Mexican grocery store.

“The owner was not there when it happened. She had been gone, she said, for 15 minutes. A passerby saw smoke coming out and then one of the main windows broke out,” Fausett said.

He said the fire was confined to the front part of the store. There are apartments above the business.

“We were able to stop it from spreading to the apartments; however, all of the apartments have smoke damage, and the business as well,” he said.

There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Chaplains of Idaho are on the scene and helping to assist those displaced.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. ANTHONY — Roads have been closed in St. Anthony due to a structure fire call.

Bridge Street near Main Street in St. Anthony is closed in all directions because of the structure fire. Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle said the call came in on Tuesday at around 2:50 p.m.

South Fremont Fire, the St. Anthony Police Department and Fremont County EMS are on scene, along with the sheriff’s office.

“Please avoid the area and let responders work safely. We will update this post when it is re-opened,” a post on Facebook from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

EastIdahoNews.com has called the fire department. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.