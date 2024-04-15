WATCH: Chad Daybell told daughter 'I'm not coming back' as the two discussed finances following arrest - East Idaho News

BOISE — Chad Daybell discussed finances with his daughter and told her he “wasn’t coming back” after being taken into custody the morning human remains were found buried on his property.

For the first time, police video footage from inside a patrol car was shown during Daybell’s trial Monday morning. The video is from June 9, 2020 and was recorded shortly after deputies found the body of Joshua “JJ” Vallow buried under a tree.

Rexburg Police Det. Eric Wheeler testified as police searched Daybell’s property, that Daybell watched from inside his vehicle parked in the driveway. He then drove the car to his daughter’s home, which was kitty corner from his, and about 60 to 90 minutes later, left in the vehicle.

Officers followed the car, pulled Daybell over and put him in the back seat of Wheeler’s police car. They allowed his daughter, Emma Murray, to speak with him and a portion of the conversation was played during court.

“They said I could talk with you and I didn’t want you to be alone,” Murray said through tears. “I love you so much.”

Daybell thanked his daughter for coming over and then discussed finances for several minutes. He told her there was $9,000 cash in a drawer inside his home and explained how much is in different bank accounts. He walked her through details on a car loan and his business credit card.

He told Murray how to log into his Telmate account, a system used to communicate with incarcerated inmates. Daybell regularly spoke with his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, who was at the Madison County Jail. He had called her earlier that morning to let her know police were searching the property.

“She’ll need to still have commissary money. I usually put $30 a week on there. You can probably talk to her too,” Daybell tells Murray.

“It sounds like you’re not going to be out for a little while,” Murray tells her father. He laughs and responds, “I’m not coming back. All that stuff in the baby room is Lori’s and mine … just put it in the garage.”

Around 20 minutes of footage was played in court but Fremont County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rocky Wixom said the entire video is over an hour.

Daybell was taken to the Fremont County Jail shortly after his conversation with Murray, but before he is taken away, he says, “I’m sorry. We will get through this.”

