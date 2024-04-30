WATCH LIVE: Memorial Service for Deputy Tobin Bolter - East Idaho News

BOISE — A memorial service will be held Tuesday afternoon for Ada County Deputy Tobin Bolter, who was killed in the line of duty this month.

The service is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, with the indoor service being reserved for Bolter’s family, friends and law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Community members will be allowed to observe from the Ford Idaho Center’s amphitheater, and the service will also be live-streamed in the video player above.

Bolter was shot and killed after pulling over 65-year-old Dennis Mulqueen near the area of West Overland Road and South Raymond Street on the Boise Bench, according to authorities. He “never even made it to” the driver’s side window before Mulqueen, of Boise, shot Bolter and fled the scene, according to Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford and the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

A nearby citizen called 911 until paramedics arrived. Bolter was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died Sunday morning. He was 27.

After an hours-long manhunt, Mulqueen was found outside a home on South Jackson Street, police said. He fired his weapon at law enforcement, prompting a Boise police officer — who has yet to be identified — to fire back and shoot him in the chest, police said. Mulqueen died at Saint Al’s just after 12:30 a..m. Sunday.

No other officers were injured in the shooting.

Bolter “sacrificially loved” his wife, according to a statement, and was able to faithfully “serve and protect” his community as a deputy because of a deeply rooted Christian foundation.

“Tobin’s vivacious spirit and selfless care for others were an encouragement to all who knew him,” his family said in the statement, adding their thanks to the community for its support.