You have to see this! Country superstar falls on stage after slipping on fan’s phone - East Idaho News

SLIPPIN’ ON STAGE — Country artist Luke Bryan recently reminded people that when embarrassing moments happen, the best way to recover is to own the moment.

Bryan was performing at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday when he took a tumble on stage.

Video of Bryan shows him slip on a fan’s phone that was sitting on the stage. Bryan falls flat on his back then sit ups and smiles as he picks up the phone.

“Hold up,” he tells the crowd. “Did anybody get that?”

The crowd erupts and people are seen trying to hand their phones to Bryan.

“It’s okay,” Bryan tells the person who the phone belongs to as he gives it back.

He then jokingly adds, “My lawyer will be calling.”

Bryan then grabs a fan’s phone and turns the screen towards the crowd as he watches his fall on video with the crowd. The video is projected onto a big screen, and Bryan replays the video several times. After playing it for the last time, he throws his hands up and smiles in the spotlight.

“I need some(thing) viral. This is viral, alright. This is viral,” Bryan jokes with the audience.