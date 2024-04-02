You have to see this! Heart-stopping footage shows skiers stuck on ski lift during powerful wind storm - East Idaho News

STUCK IN THE AIR — An intense wind storm hit an Italian ski resort last week forcing those on the ski lift to wait out the horrifying weather while dangling feet from the ground.

Winds were reported at 70 miles per hour on Thursday when the storm came through Breuil-Cervinia. Dramatic video of the incident shows the chairlifts being powerfully rocked in various directions.

“I never even knew chairlifts could rotate the way they were rotating,” Barnaby Dunning, a chairlift rider, explained.

Dunning said he noticed the wind “kick up” and it was hard to see in front of him. He thought the ski lift would take him and his friend to safety, instead, they were stuck on the chairlift for 40 minutes.

“It was like we were in a washing machine being thrown around all over the place,” he said.

Cervino Ski Paradise said in a statement “the weather conditions changed suddenly and unexpectedly” and lift access was “immediately closed” but there were still “users on the seats, who were taken to the station … unharmed.”