A refreshing strawberry Jello poke cake that aims to satisfy - East Idaho News

This strawberry poke cake recipe includes a tender and moist white cake filled with flavorful strawberry jello and topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. It’s a refreshing and easy poke cake recipe that aims to satisfy!

Ingredients

1 box your favorite white cake mix (plus ingredients)

1 box strawberry jello mix

1 cup water

1 container cool whip, thawed

5-10 sliced strawberries

Directions

Make your cake per the box instructions in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Once done (stick a toothpick in the middle and it should come out clean), take the cake out of the oven and let it cool for 30 minutes. Using the back of a wooden spoon, poke holes all over the cake. Boil water. Mix together the Jello powder and boiling water until the Jello dissolves. Carefully pour the mixture evenly over the top of the holes in the cooled cake. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for a couple of hours. When ready to serve, spread our homemade whipped cream or cool whip over the top of the cake. Cut into pieces and serve with sliced strawberries.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma’s kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!