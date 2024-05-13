'Amazing' student who makes morning announcements fun and excels at school is honored with Emmy's Award - East Idaho News

There are a lot of cool kids doing cool things in eastern Idaho and I’m partnering with Timberline Home to honor them.

Twice a month, I’ll be sharing the stories of local kids who are making a difference and honoring them with Emmy’s Award!

Makynlee Smith is an eighth grade student at Praxium Mastery Academy. She is an all-around amazing human.

Makynlee is the president of the Yeti Squad. One of her jobs is making the morning announcements to the school daily. She is always professional and personable. She has helped make a boring school process entertaining. She is always working on a new idea for activities or spirit days for the school.

In school, she excels at many subjects, but math might be her best. She has been to the state Math Counts competition for our school two years in a row. She is currently taking Algebra 2 and other high school courses through Bonneville Online High School.

Outside of school, Makynlee also enjoys playing soccer and hanging out with her friends.

She is sure to continue to succeed in her educational endeavors and will continue to make a positive impact on those around her.

We felt Makynlee was deserving of Emmy’s Award and stopped by to surprise her! Check it out in the video player above.