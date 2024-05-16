Bannock County woman sentenced to probation for defrauding Idaho Medicaid - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who illegally received Idaho Medicaid funds pleaded guilty to felony fraud and has been ordered to pay over $10,000 in fees, fines and restitution.

Rebecca Williamson, 74, of Bannock County, pleaded guilty to one count of public assistance provider fraud by false statement after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. As part of the agreement, felony charges for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and obstructing an investigation were dismissed.

At a May 13 hearing, District Judge Robert Naftz ordered Williamson to serve four years of probation with a 120-day discretionary jail sentence and 720 hours of community service. Naftz granted a withheld judgment — meaning, upon completion of the probation and community service, this conviction will be removed from Williamson’s record.

Williamson was arrested in April 2023 following police investigation into claims she intentionally falsified information and concealed facts to illegally obtain Idaho Medicaid compensation.

That investigation determined that using “unjust or improper” power of attorney rights, she took money from a Medicaid recipient. The investigation also found that Williamson provided false information to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, in order to deter or impede an investigation.

In addition to probation and community service, Naftz ordered Williamson to pay $10,698.91 in fees, fines and restitution.