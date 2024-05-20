Casperson running unopposed for Bonneville County Commissioner, District 1, after other candidates drop out - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Karl Casperson is unopposed in the race for Bonneville County Commissioner, District 1, after his two opponents, Doyle Beck and Ty Hall, withdrew earlier from the race.

The position is for a two-year term. Casperson is a Republican.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Casperson’s responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The primary election is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Casperson: I am a Navy implant to Idaho, originally from a small town in northwest Montana. I was stationed here for 6 months in 1979 for nuclear power prototype training and returned in late 1983 to begin a term as an staff instructor. In 1985, I began volunteering as a Reserve Deputy for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. I was hired full-time in 1988 after ten and a half years of Navy service and currently am assigned as the Administrative Sergeant, overseeing the entire hiring process for Patrol Deputies. I am the proud father of seven children, four boys and three girls and one granddaughter. I have been a Scouting volunteer for many years and have served on several community organizations such as United Way, Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Center and Chaplains of Idaho.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Casperson: I am seeking the Office of Bonneville County Commissioner because I want to continue to serve the residents of this great community in a larger capacity. Many of my assignments within the Sheriff’s Office have involved teaching people how to prevent themselves from becoming victims of various types of crimes; from talking with preschoolers about strangers to the elderly and preventing scams from getting them.

I am Republican because I believe in the Divine Inspiration of the United States Constitution and its Amendments. I am a non-denominational Christian. I believe in equal rights and justice for all, the Sanctity of Life; that life begins at conception; that minimal government is best and is a servant of the people and not its master. Government needs to be fiscally responsible.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Casperson: Idaho Falls, Ammon, lona, Ucon, Swan Valley, Irwin and Palisades have a commonality. Bonneville County surrounds each community. What occurs in one has an affect on the other. I will strive to improve better cooperation and communication within each of these entities. Our population is expanding in leaps and bounds while our infrastructure is lagging behind, particularly roads. There needs to be long-term planning for this growth, combined with short-term solutions to ease this already overwhelming issue.

I will establish a better method for communicating what is happening in Bonneville County so our citizens are aware and can plan accordingly. Taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent and it needs to be spent wisely. Everyone should be able to look for and find what the current projects are in Bonneville County as well as the communities surrounding it.

What are the greatest long-term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Casperson: Growth has almost become a buzz word or cliche and is of major concern with most residents of Bonneville County. This has led to traffic issues, school overcrowding and an impact on utilities such as water, sewer, gas and electricity. System upgrades must be made to support this growth.

NO FARMS – NO FOOD

The growth of these communities has required turning established farm ground into real estate developments. Farmers are being forced to choose between continuing to farm, sometimes at a loss due to higher production costs and losses, or selling to developers. This is opposite of what is needed due to the continued growth in our state, nation and the world.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Casperson: As County Commissioner, my constituents are the citizens of Bonneville County. I am being entrusted with their taxes to be fiscally responsible. I will rely on the elected officials and department heads, being the experts in their fields, to also be responsible with their budgets. I am committed to make wise use of all funding allocated to the county and operate with a balanced budget.

I will make myself available to all citizens of Bonneville County, face to face and/or electronically. I will make public appearances to any group that requests. All citizens need to know that if they voice their concerns, they will be heard.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Casperson: The justice fund is allocated by the state and is the primary source of funding for over half of the county’s expenditures to include operation of the county sheriff’s office, construction, remodeling, operation and maintenance of county jails, juvenile detention facilities and/or county courthouses, operation of the prosecuting attorney’s office, provision of public defender service and otherwise court-appointed counsel, and operation of the office of the clerk of the district court, to the extent that operation of that office provides support for the district court. These costs are continually changing and rising.

I believe the current Board of County Commissioners have gone over budgets with department heads looking for ways to cut spending and this must continue to be done. Using contractors and privatizing some services can always be evaluated.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Casperson: Local media plays a crucial role in keeping the community informed of activities and events going on. A community calendar can keep residents abreast of scheduled events, while news outlets can notify citizens of changing situations that have a temporary affect on people’s schedules, safety, routes etc. I have served as a Public Information Officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for over 10 years. The Sheriff’s current PIO is a master at information sharing. I think the Board of County Commissioners could use a similar type of program to keep the community informed. I believe citizens should be able to follow developments in the community quickly and simply.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Casperson: I feel that people are getting the feeling that their vote doesn’t really count, that there seems to be a vocal minority making decisions and calling the shots. There is such division in this country, not only between various parties, but within parties also. And then there’s the reactions when people disagree. It’s as though you can no longer agree to disagree or compromise. It’s my way or the highway. This attitude needs to stop and turn completely around. America was founded on common core beliefs, but differences of opinion have always been tolerated. This needs to change from the top down.

I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to work with the citizens of this great county.