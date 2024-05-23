Election 2024: Idaho Democratic presidential caucus runs from 5-8 p.m. Thursday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho Democrats will hold their presidential nominating caucus at locations throughout the Gem State from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

Even though President Joe Biden has already secured the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, there will be six candidates on the ballot at today’s caucus in Idaho.

Biden

David Olscamp

Jason Palmer

Armando Perez-Serrato

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Idaho Democrats will also vote on delegates to attend the party’s upcoming state convention, which begins June 22.

Today’s presidential caucus is separate from Tuesday’s primary election, which did not include presidential candidates. The Idaho Republican Party’s presidential nominating caucus already took place on March 2.

The list of Democratic caucus locations is posted on the Idaho Democratic Party’s website. Voters are required to attend a caucus site in the county they registered to vote in, party officials previously told the Idaho Capital Sun. For counties that have more than one caucus site, a vote can choose any caucus site in that county. Voters cannot participate in today’s Democratic caucus if they already participated in another political party’s presidential caucus this year.

The caucus will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, and everyone who is in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, Jared DeLoof, the Idaho Democratic Party’s executive director, said earlier this month.

Election Day for the presidential election and Idaho’s general election is Nov. 5.