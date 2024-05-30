'Fight Song' singer Rachel Platten answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Rachel Platten is the singer/songwriter behind the massive hits “Fight Song,” “Stand by You” and “Better Place.” Videos on her YouTube channel have been viewed over one billion times and her music has inspired people around the world. She recently released a new song called “Bad Thoughts” about her struggles with mental illness.

I had an incredible time talking with Rachel. Here’s what I asked her:

When did you know you wanted to be a singer?

Can you tell me about the experience writing your song “Girls”?

Did you ever think “Fight Song” would be such a big hit?

Recently you released a song called “Bad Thoughts.” What gave you the courage to write about something so personal?

You have a ton of hit songs. Do you have a favorite?

You just had a birthday. If you could have one wish, what would it be?

What’s the best part of being a girl mom?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What would you say to your 10-year-old self?

What is the best and worst part about being a singer?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Rachel in the video player above

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.