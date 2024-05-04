Here are the candidates hoping to represent voters in District 32, seat A - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen faces two opponents in the upcoming Republican primary.

Mickelsen occupies seat A of District 32, which encompasses a significant portion of rural Bonneville County. She was first elected in 2022 and is seeking a second term. She was censured by the District 32 Legislative Committee in March. They allege she violated the Republican Party platform by the way she voted on numerous bills.

Challenging her are Sean Calvert Crystal of Ammon and Kelly Golden of Idaho Falls.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses were required to be 250 words or less. Their unedited responses are below.

The primary is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Mickelsen: I have been married to my husband Mark for 36 years. We have four children and soon to be 17 grandchildren. We are fortunate to own and operate a farming operation in Eastern Idaho. Currently I am the CFO for Mickelsen Farms, LLC. I graduated from BYU-I with a degree in Economics. I have loved serving the community in a number of roles such as: Trustee for College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Farm Bureau State Director, Bonneville County Farm Bureau President, EIRMC Board of Director, Bonneville County Republican Women President, Legislative District 30 Chair, and the last 2 years I have been able to represent the great people of Bonneville County in the legislature as State Representative for 32A.

Crystal: As the e-commerce manager at Infinity Coins and with a background in food service management, I am now exploring entrepreneurial opportunities in the legal hemp industry with the launch of 710 Spectrum LLC. My early years in Boy Scouts instilled a joy in helping others, leading me to value acts of kindness over recognition. My family, especially my two children, inspire my commitment to a sustainable future for Idaho. Raised in a household that once aligned with Democratic principles, I have observed a departure from the foundational values rooted in the Constitution and the principles of our Republic. This observation has shaped my approach to governance, emphasizing a return to those enduring ideals that underpin our nation. My lack of political office experience is an asset, allowing me to bring unencumbered, fresh ideas free from the influence of big money and party politics, focusing solely on

what’s best for our community.

Golden: My family and I have lived in Idaho Falls for nearly 10 years, and through this time we have seen the extraordinary heart and work ethic of this community. I was born and raised in Richland Washington, (home of the Richland Bombers) and am very familiar with the world of nuclear engineers. I graduated from Calvary University with my BA and spent 20 years in the Radio industry, most recently as the Station Manager of Revelation Radio Network here in Idaho Falls. In 2018 I transitioned into an administrative role at the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission with a focus on community outreach, fundraising, and event coordination. During this time I raised my sons through private and public schools, volunteered as a track coach, in youth ministry, and on various event and concert planning teams. My husband and I also started our Real Estate business, and were involved with the startup of Outwest Bible Church, where I currently serve as an administrative assistant to the senior pastor.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Crystal: I am seeking political office to be a genuine voice for our community, addressing the disconnect between governmental actions and the real needs and desires of our citizens. My platform centers on fostering economic growth, ensuring sustainable infrastructure development, upholding fiscal accountability, enhancing government transparency, and advocating for sensible cannabis policies. These priorities are designed to create a more prosperous, equitable, and forward-looking community, emphasizing the importance of grassroots involvement and decision-making that truly reflects the will of the people.

Golden: I am running for this office after many discussions with people across our community. Eastern Idaho is unique, diverse, innovative and generous and deserves to be represented by someone who appreciates the people and wants to see this community grow in a way that builds a healthy foundation for future generations. I am a lifelong Conservative Republican who believes in the party platform (even Article XX). I stand for traditional family values, will protect life, liberty and property, and the Second Amendment. I believe that parents are the primary protectors and providers in their children’s lives, and therefore are the best equipped to make decisions regarding their health, growth, and development. I believe that Idaho has amazing natural resources, and that with appropriate state (not federal) oversight, Idaho could be economically sustainable with much less federal funding. I will never vote for breaching dams, and I think nuclear energy is a cost effective and sustainable energy source that some of the brightest minds in our country right here at Idaho National Lab should be allowed to explore.

Mickelsen: After Gary Marshall announced he would be retiring, Mark and I made the decision that it was our turn to serve. It has been nothing short of a privilege to represent Bonneville County as a State Representative for the last two years.

The residents of Bonneville County have reached out and made clear their concerns for the future of Idaho. They want education to be a priority with good safe schools. Historic growth has brought with it infrastructure needs with our roads and bridges and a need to support public safety. I will fight to keep local control for schools, counties, and cities. Over regulation is killing businesses in Idaho. It’s important to remember that the lightest touch of government is best and every law we pass places a burden somewhere.

Lastly, I will not let the ‘party bosses’ of Bonneville County bully me. The beauty of our Republican Democracy is that elected representatives answer to the voters and the voters alone.

What are the greatest challenges facing people and communities in your district? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Golden: As in many areas across Idaho, District 32 has experienced unprecedented growth in the past 4 years, leading to an exponential rise in housing costs and property taxes. Idahoans are also feeling the squeeze at the gas pumps and at the grocery stores, and while we can’t eliminate all of the pain caused by federal decisions, we can do something to curb property taxes (especially for seniors and those who have paid off their mortgage) as well as eliminate the grocery taxes and take a hard look at the Idaho income tax structure. Over 50% of the Idaho budget also goes toward Medi-care/Obama-care, while offering sub-par services to our citizens. As a whole, state legislators can do much better at ensuring Idahoans keep more of their hard earned paychecks, while bringing better accountability to those

who should be stewarding our finances.

Mickelsen: The greatest challenges facing our community are the need for schools to meet the needs of our growing population, over regulation, and investment in infrastructure. House bill 521 took a step in the right direction toward building schools but the state has more to do to fulfill its responsibility. A court decision in 2006 clearly held that the State of Idaho is responsible for building schools. I will continue to fight for good schools. Additionally, we need to make investments in infrastructure so we will be prepared for future growth. One other issue that seems to be happening is the legislature is controlling local communities through laws being passed for Ada and Canyon Counties. Many members of the legislature do not like to work through locally elected boards or commissions, so they introduce legislation that takes away power from locally elected political subdivisions.

Crystal: In our district, we are facing the challenge of our community expanding faster than our infrastructure can support, and we really need to step up in regards to education. I am planning to push hard for investing in updating and expanding our infrastructure to make sure it is fit for the future. On the education front, I want to focus on enhancing critical thinking and literacy from an early age, and making sure our teachers have the support they need. By actively collaborating with local stakeholders, we can tackle these challenges effectively, ensuring our community’s growth is matched by robust infrastructure and a strong intellectual foundation.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Mickelsen: I am blessed to have some of the most informed and passionate constituents. When I ran for this position, I promised to be accountable to my community, not any special interest groups or political factions. It has been my goal to connect and vote in such a way that reflects the needs of my district. When I have heard from constituents whose views have differed from mine, I have tried to find common ground when possible. There are times that although we would like to change a bill it is not possible, and I have tried my best to explain those situations. I have kept the voters updated on my efforts via social media and my newsletters. I meet weekly with the business community and Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. Each day I respond to numerous calls, texts, and emails from constituents. Communicating with my community is the only possible way I can do this job effectively.

Crystal: Staying in touch is key, so I am making it easy for you to reach out. You can find me on Facebook. Drop me an email at operationglobalfreedom@gmail.com, or shoot me a text or call at (208) 520-2150. Texting is best for that first contact if reaching out by phone, as it fits efficiently around my schedule, making it easier to get back to you quickly. I look forward to hearing from you and diving into the conversations that matter to our community.

Golden: By virtue of the fact that there are 3 candidates in my race, I recognize that there are differing views on how District 32 can or should be represented. Throughout my campaign, I hope to treat those opposing me with the same respect, honesty, and dignity that I would want. If I am elected, I recognize that those same opposing candidates will be my constituents and I will want them to feel welcome to reach out and provide respectful feedback, just as I hope to hear from those across my community. Throughout my time here in Idaho Falls, I have had the privilege to interact with many different demographics in our area, and though we don’t always agree on principle, I firmly believe that we can have respectful and educational discussions and even part as friends based on the things we share in common rather than focusing on the areas where we are different. I hope to keep a curiosity that will keep me learning and growing and cultivate a genuine gratitude for feedback. During the session, staying in touch is challenging, but so important, and I hope to be able to connect via email and social media as much as possible, and cultivate a strong relationship with local media outlets.

What parts of the state budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Golden: I hesitate to say “more funding” for anything, as our budget seems rather excessive already, however, a “reallocation” to bring better services and help to our veterans is important. We also need to look at the future of Idaho courts as recruiting quality judges and prosecutors is increasingly challenging due to non-competitive salaries. As far as cuts go, I would be looking at ways to re-vamp the Idaho Launch program to bring private funding and “buy in” from companies and sectors who need skilled employees rather than the socialized work model that is currently in place. I would also be looking at ways to cut the amount that Idaho spends on Medicare/Medicaid.

Crystal: To give a precise answer, I need to delve deeper into the state budget details. However, it is clear to me that infrastructure demands more resources. My plan is to meticulously review the budget for any unnecessary expenditures, because let us face it, government spending is not always as efficient as it could be. Cutting down on the excess will free up funds for critical areas like infrastructure, ensuring we are investing in our community’s future.

Mickelsen: My constituents have made it clear to me that they believe our school facilities need more funding. It is also important we look at investments in early childhood intervention, transportation, and public safety. This must be done without increasing the tax burden on Idahoans. When it comes to budgetary cuts our eyes need to start with underlying laws and policies that require general fund appropriations. As we continue to scale back unnecessary regulation and eliminate outdated code we can identify opportunities for budgetary cuts.

Are you currently working on any legislation or have ideas for bills that you feel are vital to the future of Idaho? Please provide details.

Crystal: I am actively drafting two pieces of legislation crucial for Idaho’s future. The first targets electoral integrity, proposing guidelines against ranked choice voting and a constitutional amendment for further

safeguards. The second aims to establish a regulatory framework for the hemp industry, setting the stage for sensible cannabis policies, including a use tax for infrastructure and education. Moreover, I am planning to develop legislation to build a legal framework around medical and recreational cannabis, aligning with the growing demand from our constituents. With support for medical cannabis consistently above two-thirds and recreational use nearing 50%, it’s time we heed our citizen’s voices.

Mickelsen: Idahoans deserve transparency in their elections. We need clarity in relation to outside expenditures and disclosures and I am working on ensuring out of state dark money doesn’t poison our elections. I am also working to update and remove unnecessary agriculture code. There is also work to be done related to statutes around surplus Idaho state properties.

Golden: There are some ideas that I am in discussion on regarding School choice, Grocery tax, and Public Trust, but I am not free to disclose details at this time.

Have you seen any mistakes made by the Idaho Legislature in recent years? How would you work to correct these errors?

Golden: The “state of Emergency” that was declared during 2020 could have been rescinded in emergency session, but the governor refused to call it. For any future “emergency” orders, the legislature needs to add clear expiration language and be willing to reconvene as appropriate. There is also no reason that Idaho should be without some form of School choice bill after 3 years of talking about it. Regardless of how “red” we claim to be, the fact that we are in the company of Washington, Oregon, and California, on this issue is inexcusable.

Crystal: Yes, a significant misstep by the Idaho Legislature has been the attempts to complicate the

petition process for ballot initiatives, making it harder for constituents to gather the required signatures. This move towards complicating citizen-led initiatives not only reflects governmental overreach but also hints at a desire for more authoritarian control, essentially sidelining the people’s will.

Another concerning issue is the state’s refusal to recognize electronic signature gathering for these initiatives, which contradicts the state statute Title 28-50-107 UNIFORM ELECTRONIC TRANSACTIONS ACT. This statute clearly states that electronic records and signatures should hold the same legal effect as their physical counterparts, suggesting that following this statute could simplify the petition process, amplify citizen’s voices, and ensure elected officials remain accountable.

To correct these errors, I would advocate for legislation that respects and simplifies the initiative process, ensuring it aligns with both the constitutional rights of Idahoans and the state’s existing statutes on electronic transactions. This would involve pushing for the acceptance of electronic signatures in the initiative process and working against any legislation that unnecessarily complicates citizen’s direct involvement in democracy.

Mickelsen: Of the many mistakes I see in the State Capitol, the insertion of new policy into the place of existing policy is particularly frustrating. While it may require more effort initially, removing and replacing policy prevents statues from contradicting themselves. This may not seem like a big issue, but it is incredibly important when that law is being challenged in the court and Idaho taxpayers are on the hook for legal fees. When we get lazy in our legislation we pay the price later.

What is the most important issue facing Idahoans? What is a legislator’s role in meeting or addressing that issue?

Mickelsen: My constituents are feeling the pain of poor economic policies coming from the federal government. The heavy hand of the government is hurting Idahoans. We must ensure Idaho produces good economic policy; this means limited government and fiscal conservatism.

Golden: In my opinion, the most important issue facing Idahoans is a complacency among citizens who don’t realize the “time” that we are living in as a state, and the deception that has crept in to the Republican Party. Idaho government officials have contributed to this through a lack accountability, a lack of authentic and honest communication with their constituents, and by continuing an “Us vs Them” elitist message that they are not accountable or even answerable to voters. In order for Idahoans to be engaged and informed, legislators must be purposeful to foster conversations and an open door, inviting voters of all ages and walks of life to make their voices heard not just at the ballot box, but throughout their term. Legislators have a lot of work to do to rebuild public trust after Covid, and I look forward to being part of the solution.

Addressing Idaho's rapid growth and its impact on infrastructure is crucial. As a legislator, I will focus on smart investments in our roads, schools, and healthcare to ensure they can support our expanding population. Collaboration with local leaders and communities will be key to managing this growth sustainably, keeping Idaho's quality of life high. It is about finding the right balance between development and maintaining the Idaho we love. Together, we can navigate these challenges, ensuring our state remains a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.